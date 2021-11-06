Insurance emerges gifting option

Chennai: The recent pandemic brought home the acute need for proper financial planning. This festive season is a good time as any to gift your loved one’s life-long security by gifting them an insurance plan, says Sunder Natarajan, chief compliance risk officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited.

‘When looking to gift an insurance policy, you can pick from life insurance, health insurance, child endowment policy, retirement policy, term insurance, and so on. As explained earlier, the base policy can have riders added on… but while gifting you must remember, riders add on to the premium,’ he adds.

The entire tradition of gifting is a way to remain in the thoughts of your loved ones when you are not with them physically, he says.