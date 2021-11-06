Stalin to hold first annual meet with Collectors, SPs

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to hold the annual conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police at the Secretariat in Chennai soon, said sources.

This will be the first such meeting to be chaired by Stalin, who became the CM of Tamilnadu in May this year.

‘Though Stalin has conducted meetings with Collectors over video conference, this will be his first direct meeting with top IAS and IPS officers. Various development works and other issues will be discussed,’ sources said.

It is learnt that heads of the departments had been asked to come up with an agenda for the session that may last two days.