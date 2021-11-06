Top lawyers comes down heavily on Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab Advocate General APS Deol has hit back at Congress leader Navjot Sidhu – who has demanded he resign for representing two accused policemen in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing case.

Deol hit out at the former cricketer for ‘repeated utterances (that) seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state to ensure justice in the ‘drugs matter’ and the sacrilege cases’.

Meanwhile, Sidhu today offered prayers at the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot from where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015.

The Punjab Congress chief visited a gurdwara in Faridkot and prayed that those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 be given exemplary punishment that will be ‘a deterrent for generations to come’.