Why TN govt postponed mega vaccination drive

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister M Subramanian has come out with an explanation on why the State government shifted its eighth mega vaccination drive from today (6 November) to 14 November.

‘Several health workers wanted to spend the weekend with their families also because there is likely to be fewer people in the clinics during the festive weekend. We also hear there could be heavy rains in several districts,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said, ‘We still have 1.6 crore people who have not taken the first dose of the vaccine. The gap is wider among senior citizens where only 48 per cent of them have taken the first dose.’

Vaccination at homes will be carried out during the eighth mega camp, the Minister said. The scheme to reach out to people in villages through mobile camps was launched in Sarvampakkam, Nallamoor, Keezhkarunai, Kaatudevanur and Vilankanur panchayats in Chengalpattu district.

Talking about the mobile vaccination units, he said a team of doctors, nurses, computer operators and assistants would go door-to-door on the vehicle to find those who need to be vaccinated in their respective villages. They will vaccinate people during the weekdays while the mega vaccination drive will be conducted on the weekends.

The mobile medical team has been provided with all vaccination details of individuals in the respective area.