Yet another loss for Aston Villa

Dean Smith’s side are short on confidence and got off to a disastrous start with Matt Cash failing to clear a long ball and Armstrong smashing in a sensational first-time effort from 20 yards.

Villa were a mess in the first half and Southampton could have led by several goals at the break, while the visitors’ Anwar el Ghazi was lucky to avoid a second booking for a blatant dive.

But Villa looked like a new side in the second half with El Ghazi and Emiliano Buendia going close.

They also had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Oriol Romeu pulled Tyrone Mings’ shirt, but they could not find a leveller and the pressure increases on Smith.

Asked if he will be given time to turn round Villa’s form, he said: I have no idea.

I have never had any control over that so I never worry about it. I always concentrate on my job day to day and continue to do that.

I am very confident if given time that we will turn it around with the squad we have got, and the players we have got coming back [from injury].