AIADMK finds fault with DMK govt’s rain works

Chennai: The main opposition AIADMK has said if the DMK government had taken preventive steps ahead of the monsoon, Chennai and its surrounding regions would not be seeing such damage from the rains from 6 November night.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Tamilnadu government to take immediate measures to mitigate the impact of rain and floods.

In a joint statement, the two leaders wanted the government to evacuate people living in vulnerable areas, provide them basic amenities and protect them from the vagaries of the extreme weather.

Narrating the rehabilitation and relief works that have to be undertaken by the State government, the AIADMK leaders said that authorities should ensure that there should not be electricity leakages due to snapped live wires in the roads, and similarly, the officials should take protective measures that electrical poles do not fall due to rains.

They said the government must ensure that the steps initiated by the previous AIADMK government during such rains are implemented.