Annatthe’ becomes first film to hit 1 mn mark on BMS

Superstar Rajnikanth continues to reigns supreme at the box office as 'Annaatthe' has crossed 1.2 million tickets sold on BookMyShow becoming the first movie to hit the million mark on the platform after the second Unlock in 2021.

BookMyShow also clocked a stellar 52 per cent contribution for Marvel Cinematic Universe’sThe Eternals’ box office collections in India across languages.

Commenting on the festive performance, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, ‘the slew of blockbusters lined up across Hollywood, Hindi and regional cinema this Deepavali have proven their mettle taking the industry numbers back to almost pre-covid levels. ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Annaatthe’ and ‘The Eternals’ have been crashing records and setting the cash registers ringing.’