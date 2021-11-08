Another low pressure: Red alert for Chennai, 10 districts from 10-12 November

Chennai: A day after extremely heavy rains battered Chennai and suburbs, a low pressure area, under the influence of a uper air cyclonic circulation, is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood tomorrow, promising extremely heavy rains in Tamilnadu for the next five days.

Met office sources today said the low pressure area will become more marked and move west­northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

As the system was expected to move towards the TN coast, red alert–rainfall in excess of 20 cm–has been issued to 11 districts, including Chennai city, for three days from 10 to 12 November, and orange alert–rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm–has been issued for 17 districts on 10 and 11 November.

Red alert has been issued to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipurma, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

Under its influence, thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of North Coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over interior districts and at isolated places over South Tamilnadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of the State.

On 11 November, thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of North Coastal Tamilnadu, adjoining interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Krishnagiri districts.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Virudhunagar and Cauvery delta districts, while moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of the State.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul and delta districts and Karaikal.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy is likely to occur over districts of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, adjoining interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 11 November.