Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: A total of 850 persons tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,09,080. As many as 10,474 patients are under treatment.

There were six deaths registered and 1,01,825 samples tested. Chennai reported 129 new cases on Sunday (122 on Saturday), while Coimbatore had 96 (99) new cases.

Seventeen districts reported fresh infections in a single digit. As many as 958 persons were discharged after treatment, and the total number of recovered patients went up to 26,62,386.

On Sunday, 35,491 persons were vaccinated as against 2,70,175 on Saturday, as per health department data.

Eight healthcare workers; 44 frontline workers; 23,363 persons aged 18-44; 8,129 persons aged 45-59; and 3,947 senior citizens were inoculated at 2,179 sessions. So far, 5,70,82,637 persons have been vaccinated in the State. Since May 1, 26,78,943 persons have been vaccinated at private centres.