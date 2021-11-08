Drugs case: Aryan Khan skips NCB’s summon citing fever

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs case, but he failed to appear before it citing fever, reports said.

The agency had also summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office.

The SIT, headed by the NCB’s senior officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the cruise drugs case last month and the agency’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation. Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.