Heavy rains lash TN: Chennai floats, more downpour predicted

Chennai: Chennai and other parts of the State experienced heavy rain on Sunday due to the weather conditions as a prelude to the forming of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain over some parts of Tamilnadu including Chennai today.

Many residential areas in Chennai were flooded and people from low-lying localities were rescued and made to stay in safe places including schools. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who personally inspected the situation, formed special teams of IAS officers for rescue and relief works.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said affected persons have been housed in the relief camps and a total of 50,451 food packets have been distributed to people affected by water-logging. He said giant pumps are being used to pump out water from subways and water-logged areas.

The Minister said that four people have died in rain-related incidents and one person has been injured.

Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains on Sunday, leading to inundation of most areas and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water.

Heavy rains in Chennai brought the Tamilnadu capital to a standstill. The Tamilnadu government has declared holiday to schools, colleges and government offices in Chennai today, besides other rain-affected districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamilnadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by 9 November and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the State.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since Saturday night.