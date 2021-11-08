Mullaiperiyar row intensifies

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has revoked the controversial order permitting Tamilnadu to cut 15 trees to strengthen the baby dam in Mullaiperiyar, said State Forest Minister AK Saseendran adding that permission was granted by mistake and action will be taken against officials concerned.

This comes after Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘granting permission’ for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaiperiyar reservoir, a day after his cabinet colleague Duraimurugan indicated there was no forward movement from that State on the matter.

The Kerala government froze the principal Chief Forest Conservator’s order and clarified that it was issued at the bureaucratic level without obtaining the consent of the Ministers concerned or the Chief Minister and action would be taken against the officials responsible.

Reacting to the development, Duraimurugan questioned the Kerala government’s stand that its Ministers and CM were kept in the dark regarding the issue.

‘It is hard to believe that the principal Chief Conservator could pass such an order (permitting the felling of 15 trees by Tamilnadu) without the knowledge of the concerned ministers,’ Durai Murugan wondered.

Meanwhile, the Principal Opposition AIADMK hit back at Tamilnadu

Durai Murugan for his remarks on the Mullaiperiyar dam row with Kerala and said the ruling DMK should explain to the farmers as to why the water

was released from the dam even before the water level reached 142 ft as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam rebutted the Minister’s charge during his visit to the dam on Friday that he has no moral right to speak on the issue as he had not visited or inspected the dam during the ten years of AIADMK rule.

Pointing out that he had visited the dam at least 14 times sine 2002, he said the AIADMK has the moral right to speak about any issue concerning the people of the State.

Questioning the need to release the water from the dam to Kerala when the storage had not reached the court permitted level of 142 ft, he said if the government failed to explain the circumstances leading to the release of water from the dam, the DMK would have to face the consequences.

Stating that the DMK government owed an explanation to the farmers, he said the question whether the release of water was an arbitrary action of Kerala or Tamilnadu gave its nod for it, remained unanswered.

‘If it was an arbitrary action of Kerala, how come officials from Tamilnadu were present during the event’, Panneerselvam asked and listed out the steps taken by the previous AIADMK regime to protect the rights of Tamilnadu on the Mullaiperiyar dam row with Kerala and the Cauvery river water issue involving Karnataka.