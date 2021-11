Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi has asked Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the public during the movement of his convoy.

A Raj Bhavan statement said Ravi asked the DGP to take necessary measures to ensure that traffic movement was not hindered causing public discomfort.

The comes after an incident saw the security measures for Governor’s convoy resulted in traffic jams, leading to complaints from motorists.