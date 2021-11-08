Rains: Stalin demands funds from Centre, PM assures all help, NDRF teams rushed

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister M K Stalin and discussed the rain situation with him, besides assuring all help from the Centre.

During the conversation, the CM requestes funds from the Union government to carry out relief and rescue operations, to which the PM said the needful will be done.

Modi tweeted, ‘Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.’

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other rain hit areas of the State.

After a hiatus of six years, heavy to very heavy overnight rains pounded Chennai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging everywhere, with the deluge entering houses in low lying areas on Sunday and the sluice gates of three reservoirs here being opened to release surplus water.

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamilnadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall, according to a weather official.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain here was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates.

Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he said.Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon. ‘We have received 43 per cent more showers,’ he added.