Review: Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty seems to have mastered the art of making mass masala movies. His movies always had pulsating action sequences, punchline, humour ans romance at right mix. They never failed to woo audience. Joining the list is Sooryavanshi.

The movie boasts of Akshay Kumar in a tailor-made role, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shhroff, Javed Jafferey besides Ajay Devgn and Ranveer doing the same they did in Singam and Simbha.

Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay) is an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer. He is entrusted with the task of saving Mumbai from serial blasts quite like the one happened in 1993. There is a foreign hand in the sinister plan. Sooryavanshi is both brainy and brawny. He accomplishes the mission in style with pulsating action sequences.Veer is married to Riya (Katrina Kaif) and are parents to a son, Aryan. Fearing danger to the life of their son, Riya decides to estranged from Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty is at his best in his cop universe. Here there are a few sleeper cells from Pakistan who tries to lay their hands on 600 kilogram of RDX left untouched after 93 serial blasts. Did Veer stop them from using it forms the crux.

Akshay is at his best. It is a cakewalk role for him. Katrina does her act well. There is vintage Tip Tip Barsa Paani remixed with Katrina shaking her leg. Jackie does a typical baddie while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer evokes laughter and engages all with action.

Stylishly shot and engaging punchlines, Sooryavanshi is a perfect treat for those who love stunts, stunts and more stunts.