Stalin visits rain-hit areas for second cosecutive day

Chennai: A day after the Chennai city received more than 25 cms of rain, the intensity of the showers came down, though it poured in spells, crippling normal life.

As the met office has forecast heavy rains, schools and colleges were closed for two days in few districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, while a holiday was declared for schools only in at least ten districts.

Met office said Chennai recorded 7.4 cm of rains from early morning till 8.30 am today, while the suburban Meenambakkam observatory received 5.1 cm of rains.

The intensity of the rain was such that several areas of the city continued to remain inundated for the second day today and people were forced to remain indoors as water have entered their households upto a height of four to five ft.

Traffic was also hit in some parts of the city due to water-logging. Greater Chennai Corporation officials in coordination with police, revenue and fire service personnel were continuing their efforts to pump out the stagnated water.

Several suburban areas continued to remain under thick sheets of water and resembled an island.

Adding to the people’s woes, was disruption in power supply in several parts of the city as a precautionary measure on the advise of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Meanwhile, Stalin, accompanied by Ministers, officials and Corporation authorites, inspected several rain-hit areas for the second day today and reviewed the relief operations.

Stalin also heard the grievances from the people and promised to address them. As several reservoirs, which were the main source of drinking water needs of Chennai city, were fast filling up, surplus water was expected to be released.

Reports received from districts said, standing crops in several acres were submerged due to widespread rains for the last couple of days. Farmers are a worried lot and urged the government to provide compensation.