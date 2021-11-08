Tamilisai visits low vaccination localitiess

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has visited areas where Covid-19 vaccination coverage is low.

She visited vaccination camps organised by the Health Department at Muthialpet and Karuvadikkuppam and personally appealed to residents, who, for various reasons, were excusing themselves from taking the jab, to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell below the 300 mark in the Union Territory as it reported 35 fresh cases and 44 recoveries on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, no death was reported. Of the new cases, Puducherry logged 14, which were confirmed from 2,534 tests.