Will cut your tongues: Telangana CM issues warning to BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday hit out at State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for ‘bluffing’ the farmers of Telangana by saying that they would procure the paddy crop.

Slamming the State BJP leaders who announced agitational programmes against the TRS government for discouraging farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this Rabi season, KCR said it was the Centre which is not willing to procure paddy from the State.

Alleging that the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are claiming they would file cases against him and send him to prison, KCR dared the leaders to touch him. ‘We’ll cut your tongues if you pass unnecessary comments on us,’ KCR warned.

Stating that the BJP has no moral right to ask States to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, Rao demanded the NDA government at the Centre to remove the cess on the petroleum products.

KCR told reporters that the ruling TRS government has not increased VAT on petroleum products and the question of reduction does not arise.