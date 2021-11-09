Inquiry Commission to be formed to probe Smart City project: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that crores of rupees had been sought by the previous AIADMK government from the Centre in the name of the Smart City project, but they were utilised properly.

Alleging botched implementation of the Smart City project during the erstwhile AIADMK government, Stalin said that a Commission of Inquiry would be constituted and action would be taken against contractors who implemented the project.

When asked about the waterlogging in many parts of the city, the Chief Minister told reporters: ‘under the Smart City Scheme, huge amounts were received from the Central government during the tenure of former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. However, works have not been completed properly and we don’t know what happened to those funds. After the rains are over, an inquiry commission will be set-up. Kickbacks have exchanged hands. Despite these shortcomings, the DMK government is doing its best during rainy season.’

Asked about how the situation was in the city, the Chief Minister said: ‘Work is underway in rain-affected areas and in areas inundated on behalf of the DMK party as well as by the government. We are acting to address their needs — food, accommodation, medical camps, among others.’