Kamal to work with Pa Ranjith

Actor Kamal Hasan is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Pa Ranjith soon. The latter who made films like Madras, Kaala and Kabali may helm Kamal Hasan by next year. Actor Kamal Hasan is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Pa Ranjith soon. The latter who made films like Madras, Kaala and Kabali may helm Kamal Hasan by next year.

Impressed watching Ranjith’s Sarpetta Parambarai, Kamal Hasan discussed about doing a film with him. Upon completing Vikram for Logesh Kanakaraj, Kamal is all set to be part of a film by Mahesh Narayanan. On completing the same, Kamal will start Pa Ranjith’s movie.