Kanda Sashti: Soora Samharam at Murugan temples across TN

Chennai: As part of the Kanda Sashti festivities that started from 4 November, Soora Samharam was held in various temples of Lord Muruga across Tamilnadu today.

However, devotees were not allowed to witness the event in person in most of the temples due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Soora Samharam was held at Tiruchendur Subramanya Swami temple, Sikkal Singaravelar temple and other shrines of the Lord. Thirukalyanam will be held tomorrow.

Special rituals were performed as part of Kanda Sashti at Lord Subramanya Swami temple in Tiruttani, which is one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga and at other temples.

On other days of the festival, devotees would be allowed to have darshan at the temple. Devotees should adhere to personal distancing norms and wear face masks while queuing up for darshan, officials said and urged people to extend their cooperation to the temple authorities.