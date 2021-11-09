Stalin visits rain-hit areas for third consecutive day

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the flood affected areas for the third day today and provided relief to the affected people and also heard their grievances.

Accompanied by Ministers and top officials, he visited areas affected by the rains in north Chennai and other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the number of helplines to attend complaints and grievances from the people. Since more number of calls were received in the helpline 1913, it is expanded from 5 to 30.

As rains abated this morning after Sunday’s pounding and incessant rains yesterday, Chennai city received five cms of rains during the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hours tod y. The suburban Meenambakkam observatory received about 4 cms of rain.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Mayiladuthurai districts due to rain.

A holiday has been declared for schools in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tiruvarur, Madurai and Pudukottai districts.

As the catchment areas near Chennai received copious inflows and the rains continued, more than 10,000 cusecs of surplus waters were released cumulatively from Poondi, Sholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Puzhal and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs and from Veeranam lake.

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai city and suburbs continued to remain marooned forcing people to remain indoors. Several suburban areas too were inundated for the third successive day and resembled an island.