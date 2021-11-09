Vijay Antony begins shoot for Salim 2

Vijay Antony is all set to entertain audience with second installment of his earlier blockbusterbSalim titled ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’ (Salim 2). Vijay Antony is all set to entertain audience with second installment of his earlier blockbusterbSalim titled ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’ (Salim 2).

The movie is written and directed by cinematographer filmmaker Vijay Milton. This action-entertainer will be the first-ever Tamil movie to be extensively shot in Daman-Diu. The shooting of Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan has already started rolling and will be a mid-2022 release.

Megha Akash is playing the female lead role. Sarath Kumar will be seen playing an important character in the film. Kannada, actors Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar are debuting in Tamil cinema. The others in the star cast include Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti, and a few more prominent actors. Director Ramana will be seen playing a pivotal character in this movie.

Vijay Milton has created a unique storyline for Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan that chronologically traverses through the ten chapters in the protagonist’s life.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Vijay Milton has handled the cinematography for the movie ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan (Salim-2). Vijay Antony is composing music for the songs, and Achu Rajamani is taking care of the background score. Leo John Paul is the editor, K. Arusamy is the art director, Supreme Sundar is the stunt master, Sridhar is the choreographer, Mahesh Jayachandran is taking care of stills, Pawan (Sindhu Graphics) is the publicity Designer, Shimona Stalin is the Costume Designer.