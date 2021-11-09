What were authorities doing since 2015 floods: Madras High Court

Chennai: Madras High Court today warned Greater Chennai Corporation for ‘not taking adequate measures to prevent inundation in city during rains.

It asked what were authorities doing post 2015 floods. The Court warned of initiating suo motu proceeding if waterlogging situation not brought under control.

Meanwhile, the virtual court mode, which came into extensive use across the State since March 2020 due to the lockdown to fight Covid-19, has come in handy during heavy rains in Chennai and three other contiguous districts.

Even though the State government has declared holiday for its offices on Monday, the High Court has decided to function online.

The Madras High Court Registry said on Monday that judges would sit for virtual hearing. ‘The principal seat of the MHC will function in a restricted manner,’ it said.