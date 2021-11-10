Another single from ‘Jail’ released

Chennai: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith and actor Arya on Tuesday released the ‘Nagarodi video from director Vasantabalan’s ‘Jail’, which has G.V. Prakash and Abarnathi playing the lead.

Remember Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green is all set to release GV Prakash’s long-delayed film ‘Jail’. Directed by National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan,

Sridharan Mariadhasan’s Krikes Cine Creations has produced the film.

Radhika Sarathkumar and Robo Shankar are playing thealso in the cast, which has been filmed in the backdrop of Kannagi Nagar in the outskirts of Chennai. ‘Jail’ is all about the struggle of the migrated slum people.