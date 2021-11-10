Choreographer ‘Cool’ Jayanth passes away

Chennai: Popular choreographer Cool Jayanath passed away this morning due to cancer. He has worked in several films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Having started his career as assistant choreographer to Raju Sundaram, he also worked with Prabhudeva.

Cool Jayanth made his debut as choreographer in films with Kadhal Dream. His work in Mustafa Mustafa and Kalloori Salai were widely acclaimed. He went on to do many movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. He worked with the likes of Mammootty and Mohalal in Malayalam cinema.

He was affected by cancer a few months ago. Though he underwent treatment in a private hospital, his end came this morning.