Maharashtra Minister makes shocking charges on former CM, wife hits back

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of patronising a fake currency racket and shielding people with underworld links during the latter’s tenure.

He levelled fresh charges against the former chief minister a day after Fadnavis alleged Malik and his family members got into land deals with people associated with the underworld. Malik dismissed the allegations as baseless and said he will ‘drop a hydrogen bomb’ of revelations against Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, took a swipe at Nawab Malik’s a press conference-a-day routine that she alleged only delivered ‘lies’.

‘The spoiled Nawab – press conference after press conference, press conference after press conference, press conference convened on press conference – But every time we were told only about lies and deceit. Their goal is the same, my brother – to save their son-in-law and black money!’ tweeted Amruta Fadnavis today.