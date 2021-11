Chennai: Sivakarthikeyan has wrapped up dubbing for his upcoming film ‘Don’. The movie, written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, is billed as a youthful entertainer set in a college backdrop.

The film has Sivakarthikeyan playing the role of a college student for the first time in his acting career.

Priyanka Mohan, who was recently paired with Sivakarthikeyan in Doctor, will be seen as the female lead in this film as well.