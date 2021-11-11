First look of SK’s Don is out

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan’s Don was unveiled yesterday on Twitter.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays heroine. Cooku With Comali fame Sivaangi, popular anchor Vijay, and comedian Balasaravanan are also in the cast.

Produced by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in the film. Saranya Ponvannan and Munishkanth are also playing pivotal characters in Don.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this campus romantic comedy and KM Baskaran of Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal fame has cranked the camera.

Don is likely to hit the screens for the Christmas Holidays.