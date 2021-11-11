Kohli thanks outgoing support staff for amazing journey

The side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England set to be completed next year. The departure of Shastri and Co. marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.

‘Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,’ Kohli, has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on his twitter page in praise of the coaching staff.

‘Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,’ he said.

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India’s new T20 captain with Rahul Dravid in charge as head coach.

It is expected that Rohit will take over the reins of ODI captaincy as well during the tour of South Africa.