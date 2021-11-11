Suriya completes shoot for Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The shoot for irector Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan featuring Suriya in the lead, has been completed. The shoot for irector Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan featuring Suriya in the lead, has been completed.

Pandiraj took to Twitter to make the announcement about the shooting having been wrapped up successfully. ‘I sincerely thank my production house, Sun Pictures, our hero Suriya sir, and cameraman Rathnavelu and my team for all the support extended. More updates coming soon.’