Boom Motors starts production

Chennai: With India pushing towards the target of 100 per cent electric vehicle nation by 2030, Boom Motors, the new EV brand from Tamilnadu, has announced commencing production.

‘I believe that climate change is the biggest threat in front of us and have made it our mission to eliminate the largest sources of pollution in India – vehicular pollution,’ said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of Boom Motors.

The company has unveiled the Boom Corbett, which is being claimed as India’s most durable and long-lasting bike.