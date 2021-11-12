Gopinath Natarajan to head Bridgeweave’s solutions for Asia

Chennai: Bridgeweave, a London based fintech, has announced the addition of Gopinath Natarajan to its management team as director, Solutions for Asia.

‘Gopinath joins Bridgeweave following two years with Yes Securities, where he was responsible for Product & Investment Portfolios that spread across tech-led and traditional offerings. He managed a 50+ team across digital product initiatives, private clients, product marketing, advisory and alternatives,’ said a press note.

He has a long career in the wealth and investments industry, including running the AMC business at IIFL and heading the non-discretionary portfolio business at Kotak Securities, it added.