Market size of Indian cream biscuit industry at Rs 6,123 cr

Chennai: As per Nielsen data, the market size of the cream biscuit category in India is pegged at Rs 6,123 Cr for FY 21.

Eyeing to increase its market share, Sunfeast said it has reimagined the dark shell vanilla crème biscuits with the launch of Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills.

Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is known for its indulgent choco creations and is a pioneer in the centre filled cookie category. During consumer interactions we found out that consumers are looking for fresh and innovative products in the crème category.’