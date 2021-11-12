Prabhudeva to concentrate on acting

Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudeva is a busy bee playing the lead in half-a-dozen movies. Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudeva is a busy bee playing the lead in half-a-dozen movies.

He will be seen in films like director Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera, Poikk al Kuthirai, Yung Mung Sung, and Oomai Vizhigal. Also his long-pending Pon Manickavel is releasing in Hotstar on19 November.

Sources say that his recent directorial ventures have failed and hence he chose to do acting now.

In Pon Manickavel, Prabhudeva plays a cop. Backed by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak, the film is helmed by AC Mugil Chellapan, who is known for Kandaen.

The music is scored by D Imman, who has also composed Rajinikanth’s latest release, Annaatthe. The film’s editing is taken care of by Shivanandeeswaran, while KG Venkatesh has handled its cinematography.