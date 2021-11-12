Rahane to lead India in first Test against Kiwis

Mumbai: India will be without Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the upcoming two-match Test series against their fellow Test Championship finalists New Zealand, starting 25 November in Kanpur.

They have been rested as a part of their workload management in addition to regular skipper Virat Kohli, who will return in time for the second Test in Mumbai, starting December 3. The pace duo and Kohli, who recently relinquished T20I captaincy, have already been rested for the three-match white-ball series which precedes the Tests.

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain first Test), Virat Kohli (Rested for first Test, Captain for second) KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in Kohli’s absence, with Cheteshwar Pujara being named his deputy.