Spirited campaign by Pak ends in T20 World Cup

Dubai: Matthew Wade came up with a barrage of sixes out of nowhere to script Australia’s sensational come-from-behind five-wicket victory over Pakistan here on Thursday and send his team into its second Men’s T20 World Cup final.

In a dramatic Dubai semi-final, Australia’s asking rate went to beyond 12 runs an over before Wade smashed three straight sixes to win it with six balls to spare on Thursday.

It was enough to set up a Sunday night decider against New Zealand, in a repeat of the 2015 ODI final.

But for so long both before and during Wade’s unbeaten 41 from 17 balls, Australia’s pursuit of Pakistan’s 4-176 for a spot in the final looked unlikely.

Aaron Finch went first ball to Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Steve Smith (5) and Mitch Marsh (28) both fell sweeping Shadab Khan (4-26).

Khan also had David Warner caught behind for 49 despite replays showing he’d missed the ball, as Australia’s hopes looked gone when he failed to review.

And when Glenn Maxwell became the fourth victim for Shadab, who recorded the best-ever T20 World Cup semi-final figures by a bowler, Australia were in a bigger hole.

However, just as Michael Hussey did 11 years ago in St Lucia, Stoinis and Wade broke Pakistan’s hearts.

The pair let the equation get down to 62 from five overs before Stoinis (40no from 31) got the margin back to 22 from the last two overs.

Then Wade exploded, with his last 33 runs coming from eight balls.

Dropped by Haris Rauf with 20 needed from 10, Wade hit the next three balls into the stands to seal the match with six balls to spare.

He ramped Shaheen twice and flicked him over the legside once in a brutal 147 seconds that ended the previously unbeaten Pakistan’s tournament.

“Marcus was really confident we would get them, but I was a little unsure when I went out there,” Wade said.

“The rate was getting up. But he reassured me he would find the boundary enough to get it deep.”

Australia are also now timing their run brilliantly, and will enter the final as favourites.

They were far from their best with the ball in the semi-final, as their pacemen faltered and they missed chances in the field.

Mohammad Rizwan, who spent two days in hospital with a chest infection this week, was dropped on zero and 20 before he made 67 from 52.

Fakhar Zaman thumped an unbeaten 55 from 32 after being dropped on 40, while Josh Hazlewood went for 0-49 from his four overs.

Mitchell Starc also went the distance in his last over but bowled well for his 2-38, while Pat Cummins finished with 1-30.

But again Adam Zampa bowled brilliantly to claim 1-22 and remove key man Babar Azam, with the legspinner also likely to be a force in the final.

Aaron Finch, Winning skipper, said, ‘ Never thought it was in the bag. It was a great game of cricket. The way Wade held his nerve at the end was amazing. That partnership with Stoinis was crucial. I got my feet in a tangle and opening batsmen do get a few good balls now and then in T20 cricket. We were sloppy today in the field, a couple of tough ones. We need the support of all 17 players to get across the line. We have played some really good cricket in the back end. Teams chasing have been successful. There is no dew, the lights take effect. I was hoping I’d lose the toss, bat first and put up a good score on the board.’

Babar Azam, Losing skipper, said, ‘I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings. I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different. The way we gelled and played the entire tournament, I am satisfied as a captain. Hopefully we’ll learn from this for the next tournament. When you play so well throughout, there were small mistakes that cost us the match in the end. We gave players roles and they executed it really well. The way the crowds supported us, we enjoyed a lot as a team. We always enjoy playing here.’

Matthew Wade, Player of the Match, said, ‘Absolutely (preempted the scoops). I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they’re doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn’t a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, Me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls, but Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs. It hasn’t sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith.”