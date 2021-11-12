Stalin opens special medical camps at 200 wards in Chennai

Chennai: In a bid to prevent outbreak of any pandemic, Chief Minister M K Stalin today inaugurated special medical camps in all the 200 wards of Chennai city, despite concerns over Covid as thousands of people thronged the shops for the Deepavali festival.

He also visited rain-hit areas in southern suburbs of Chennai and interacted with people. He urged officials to speed up the relief works.

As the rains abated since last eveinng after five days of battering and gloomy weather, people woke up to bright sunshine.

The sun came out blazing, but it played hide and seek as thick clouds on the horizon came in the way.

While people got the much-needed respite from the rains, their woes continued as several areas and households in the city and suburbs were still marooned.

Adding to their woes was disruption in power supply, which has not yet been resumed even after two days, due to water logging in several areas.

The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities used fibre boats to rescue people from marooned areas and also distributed essentials like food, grocery and medicine using the boats in some parts of the city and suburbs.

Civic authorities were continuously working to pump out water from the low lying areas and from seven subways, which remained closed for the third successive day.

Sources said water logging was reported in 23 roads across the city and traffic was diverted in several places.