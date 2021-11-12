Tamilnadu Petroproducts doubles earnings in Q2

Chennai: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) has announced its second quarter results for FY2022.

In a statement, TPL said it posted a revenue of Rs 463 crore compared to Rs 464 crore in the preceding quarter andRs. 288 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

‘Earnings nearly doubled vis-à-vis Q2FY21, but was lower than the preceding quarter, attributable to a decrease in price realisation during the quarter,’ it said.

Manali Petrochemicals posts highest ever quarterly turnover

Manali Petrochemicals Limited has announced its second quarter results for FY21-22.

During the quarter MPL’s revenue at Rs 408 crore was more than twice of Rs 198 crore in the corresponding period of last year and 45 per cent higher than Rs 283 crore in the preceding quarter, the company said in a statement. The EBIDTA for the period was Rs 166 crore and PAT Rs 120 crore, against Rs 38 crore and Rs 18 crore respectively, in Q2 of FY21.

Lanxess EBITDA increases 44.0%

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess has said despite a sharp rise in raw material, energy and freight costs, EBITDA pre exceptionals in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 44.0 percent to EUR 278 million, against EUR 193 million in the prior-year quarter.

‘The strong earnings were driven by all segments – especially Specialty Additives and Engineering Materials,’ the company said and added that it passed on the significantly increased raw material prices via higher selling prices.

Solv crosses Rs 1200 cr transaction run rate

Solv, a B2B digital marketplace for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), backed by the Standard Chartered Group, has announced Rs 1200 crore run rate on its platform, supported by over 100,000 KYC verified buyer and seller MSMEs.

According to Solv, this is a significant milestone achieved within a year of the platform’s commercial launch.

Solv, a pureplay marketplace, offers a full-stack, technology led e-commerce platform for MSMEs – millions of micro-operators like kiranas and small buyers and sellers across India, it said.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s gross advances grow 20.6%

The Board of Directors of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2021.

According to a press note, the gross advances of the bank, as on 30 September stood at Rs 4,470.4 Cr, registering a growth of 20.6 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year and 11.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, on account of strong pick up in business activities during the quarter.