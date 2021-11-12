TN Governor discusses rescue, relief measures with Stalin

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R.N.Ravi spoke to Chief Minister M K Stalin over phone and discussed the rescue and relief operations being undertaken by the State government in view of the heavy rains caused by the depression in Bay of Bengal.

A Raj Bhavan communique said Ravi also spoke to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan and discussed about the rescue and relief operations.

The DG informed the Governor that NDRF has deployed 14 battalions and has more focres on standby.

Meanwhile, Ravi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending their support for relief and rescue operations and mitigating measures for the

flood affected areas of Tamilnadu.