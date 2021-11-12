Who will be Vijay’s heroine?

There were reports that Vijay will be teaming up with National Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally. There were reports that Vijay will be teaming up with National Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

The film will be produced by National Award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The leading production house will be mounting this big budget film on a grand scale,

Now the big question is who will play Vijay’s leading lady.

The names of Samantha, Malavika Mohanan and Nayanthara were discussed.