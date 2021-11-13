As Delhi pollution nears alarming level, people asked to skip outdoors

New Delhi: As the air quality level in Delhi plunged to near emergency levels, the pollution controlling authorities have asked people in the national capital to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 471, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin on Friday, the worst this season so far. It was 411 on Thursday.

In an order, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that at a review meeting held earlier in the day, it was observed that meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night.

Agencies concerned have been asked to be completely prepared to implement measures under the ’emergency’ category of Delhi’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

‘Delhi already saw peak pollution levels after Diwali and the high stubble count in Punjab and Haryana. Because of slow winds, the pollution load is not being eased, and more pollution is being added. All this is being recirculated in the air,’ said VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment and research department.