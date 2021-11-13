Aussies and Kiwis to clash in T20 World Cup finals tomorrow

Dubai: It will be a big clash between Trans-Tasmanian rivals Australia and New Zealand in the finals of T20 World Cup here tomorrow. A strong batting line-up will take on New Zealand which boats of quality bowlers.

Both the team had a wonderful outing in this edition of T20 World Cup. Aussies in their semifinals thrashed favourites Pakistan and Wade was the star of the day hitting three sixers off Shaheen Afridi. Kiwis ended England’s hopes with a dominating show with their bat.

Australia hold the upper-hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India. On the other hand, Kiwis have been consistent in their recent ICC event matches.

Martin Guptill enjoys a good record against Australia in T20s and his opening partner Daryl Mitchell goes into the final having played the innings of his life. Skipper Kane Williamson is due for a big score and expect him to rise to the occasion on Sunday.

For Aussies, Warner is back in good form. Maxwell has bern consistent since IPL. As far as bowling is concerned, both Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are in good shape.

Toss

Experts feel toss would be vital. Whoever wins the toss should bowl first. Chasing has been easy here. Teams batting second have won their matches in this edition of T20 WC.

Watch out for

Australia: Warner, Finch, Smith, Maxwell, Zampa, Hazzlewood

New Zealand : Guptill, Williamson, Mitchell, Neesham, Trent Boult, Southee