Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: While 812 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu, the State’s active caseload fell below 10,000 on Friday after nearly eight months. Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Theni districts recorded no fresh case.

Chennai with 114 fresh Covid-19 cases and Coimbatore with 108 are the only districts that saw new infections above the 100-mark, thus taking the caseload to 27,13,216.

The state discharged 927 patients from the covid registry and reported eight deaths pushing the cumulative toll to 36, 259 active cases.

The daily vaccination coverage exceeded three lakh — 3,49,493 people, including 1,93,739 aged 18 to 44, 1,06,617 in the 45-59 age group and 48,392 senior citizens, got jabs. The overall coverage in government centres touched 5,80,19,909.

Nearly 208 days ago, on 24 March, there were 9,746 active cases in Tamilnadu, but with rapid increase in daily cases during the second wave, the active cases numbers rose to 3.3 lakh in May.