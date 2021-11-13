Express train derails in TN, close shave for over 2,300 passengers

Chennai: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yeshwantpur Express derailed on Friday between Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Dharmapuri district. The coaches derailed due to the sudden falling of boulders on the train.

Seven coaches — B1, B2 (3rd AC), S6, S7, S8, S9, S10 (sleeper) — derailed between Sivadi and Muttampatti. ‘Seven coaches derailed between Sivadi and Muttampatti in Omalur-Bengaluru section of Bengaluru division,’ South Western Railway (SWR) chief public relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

There were 2,348 passengers on board the train which left Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

A team led by DRM Salem has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode. The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem.

Senior railway officers, Principal Heads of Departments, and the Disaster Management Cell, Hubballi were closely monitoring the situation.