Low pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to become depression, rains predicted in TN

Chennai: Weather experts have informed that a new low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which might intensify into depression and bring rains to Tamilnadu in the next two days.

This has come at a time when many parts of the State including Chennai are reeling under the impacts caused by heavy rains due to a depression that crossed the coast on Thursday.

The IMD said the system is likely to move to West-North-West and become ‘more marked’ (intensify) during the subsequent two days. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls/thunderstorms may lash Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Saturday and Sunday. Squally weather may prevail over the neighbouring seas.

According to the US Climate Prediction Centre, there will be likely development of yet another weather system in the Bay during the subsequent week (17-23 November) acting in concert with the South China Sea. Other models, including those of the IMD, are not that optimistic. But a third ‘low’ in quick succession will only go on to prove IMD’s prediction of a November with 122 per cent surplus rain.