Norovirus hits Kerala, government says ‘be cautious of very contagious disease’

Chennai: Thirteen students of a veterinary college in Wayanad in north Kerala tested positive for the rare norovirus, the State health department said adding the outbreak was being contained locally.

A day after norovirus cases were confirmed in Wayanad district, the Kerala government has said people need to be vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Though things have been brought under control and no further spread is reported, health authorities said they are preparing a data bank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures.

Veterinary college authorities said the infection was found in 13 students living outside the hostel and their samples had been sent to the NIV centre in Alappuzha which later confirmed the presence of the rare virus in the samples. State health minister Veena George who rushed to the district later chaired a meeting and asked health officials to take strict measures to contain it locally. Veena George took stock of the situation in Wayanad.

‘Everything is under control now. We have contained it locally. Some students started showing early symptoms ten days back and later more complained and we sent their samples to the NIV lab in Alappuzha,’ said the Minister adding that no fresh cases were reported after this.

According to a health department release, the Minister directed the officials to intensify activities to prevent the spread of the virus.

District health officials said a large-scale chlorination drive is underway and asked people to take fresh food and maintain proper hygiene. There is no cause for any concern but everyone should be cautious, they said asking people to wash their hands frequently to prevent the food-borne disease.