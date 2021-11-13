Stalin visits rain-hit Cuddalore, distributes relief materials

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today visited rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district and distributed relief materials to the needy people.

Stalin started his tour of the affected regions in delta districts by visiting areas in Kurunjipadi block in the district, and interacted with the residents.

He inspected Maruthi Nagar at Arangamangalam panchayat in Kurunjipadi and inspected habitations inundated in water. He distributed rice, blankets and essential commodities to the residents and house site pattas at an alternative site to 18 families.

The Chief Minister also inspected paddy crops damaged due to waterlogging in Adoor Agaram and distributed relief materials to the residents. He was accompanied by Ministers and top officials.

Stalin also inspected Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, as per alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre at 9:16 am on Saturday, thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.