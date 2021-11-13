Take pride in speaking in Hindi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Inaugurating the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that he loves Hindi language more than Gujarati.

He said that people should take pride in speaking in Hindi. He also praised right wing ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for what he described as the latter’s efforts towards promotion of the language.

‘Time has come to take pride in speaking Hindi,’ he said, adding that parents should talk to children in their native tongue as ‘original thoughts come from our own language.’

Shah further said that the ‘inferiority complex’ regarding Hindi, which came up during the British rule, should be brought to an end.

The Minister said that the country ‘lagged behind’ because researches are conducted in foreign language. ‘However, the new National Education Policy lays emphasis on official language and regional language. Also, history of every State should be translated into official language, he added.