TN gears up for 8th mega Covid jab drive tomorrow

Chennai: On Sunday, Tamilnadu government will organise the eighth edition of the mega vaccination camp in 50,000 places. The State has a stock of at least 69 lakh doses of the vaccines.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian informed that 50,000 medical camps including 750 in Chennai will be held on Sunday.

‘We have planned to organise the mega Covid-19 vaccination camps at 50,000 places throughout the State on Sunday to cover the beneficiaries’, the Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said nearly 72 percent of the people have availed the first dose of vaccine while 33 percent received the second dose, so far. We hope to cover the people who require the second dose of the vaccine, he said.

‘At least 70 lakh people are due for the second dose,’ he said. While health workers have been visiting house-to-house to push up vaccinations, people should volunteer to visit vaccinations camps, he said. On Friday, these efforts pushed daily vaccination to 3.4 lakh taking the dosage tally to 5.8 crore.

Dengue alert

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu has logged 4,014 cases of dengue so far. The highest number of cases was reported in October, considering the rainfall. The month saw a substantial rise in caseload, when compared with the previous two months, as there were 813 cases of the fever.

According to reports, among the health unit districts that have been reporting a higher number of dengue cases recently are Pudukottai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Erode and Kancheepuram.